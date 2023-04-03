Sportswriter Dave Newhouse on Oakland's proud sporting past and its uncertain future

This interview aired in the April 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The Major League Baseball season opened this week. The Oakland Athletics hosted the Los Angeles Angels at the RingCentral Coliseum. But the home opener, as well as the rest of the A's season, will be played under a metaphorical cloud. The Oakland A's are negotiating with the city for a new ballpark, but the deal is facing many challenges. Meanwhile, they also pursuing a possible relocation to Las Vegas.

Longtime Oakland sports columnist Dave Newhouse co-authored the book "Goodbye Oakland" with Andy Dolich — it chronicles the city's long and proud sports history, as well as it's uncertain future. Newhouse sat down for an interview with KALW's News Editor, Sunni Khalid.

This interview was produced by Kelby McIntosh.