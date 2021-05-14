The News Roundup — International

The violence between Israel and Hamas is escalating. This week, more than 50 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed in what is the most destructive conflict between the two sides in seven years. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared the administration’s “ironclad” support for Israel.

A Russian spy unit is accused of conducting a directed-energy attack on U.S. personnel. Those affected have reported symptoms consistent with “Havana syndrome,” a mysterious disease that has affected some 130 American operatives since 2016.

The U.S. Navy has released images of a huge cache of illicit weapons that its personnel seized from a small ship in international waters in the North Arabian Sea.

