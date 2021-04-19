Richmond Edition: April 15, 2021

Oakland Coliseum Site Continues to Provide Safe, Effective COVID-19 Vaccine — Contra Costa Government

“Public health officials operating the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Oakland RingCentral Coliseum expect no appointment cancellations or loss of appointment capacity in coming weeks due to the statewide pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Following state and federal health guidance, only the federally approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at the Coliseum, which is expected to continue delivering more than 6,000 vaccines per day on site and through mobile clinics in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Patients with appointments scheduled at the site are encouraged to keep them. To make an appointment to receive a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. New appointments are available every day.”

Free Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccines from April 15-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Richmond. Read more in this article from the Richmond Pulse.

Richmond gets grant to equip English language learners with job skills

“The California Employment Development Department (EDD) has awarded the Richmond Workforce Development Board a $274,300 grant to implement programs that develop critical job skills that English language learners need to enter careers in expanding local industries. For more info about the grant’s local impact, contact Charita Patterson of the Richmond Workforce Development Board at 510-307-8018 or cpatterson@richmondworks.org.”

