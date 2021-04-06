East Palo Alto Edition: April 6, 2021

How to get a COVID vaccine appointment in each Bay Area county — SF Chronicle

“Officials have announced that vaccine eligibility will open to people 50 and older on April 1, and to everyone else 16 and older April 15.”

CA Senator Josh Becker Urges the State to Immediately Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents in Hardest Hit Communities

“Data from four Bay Area counties compiled by the San Francisco Chronicle shows East Palo Alto, one of the communities hit hardest during the pandemic, is the city with the lowest vaccination rate at just 24 percent. Meanwhile, 5 miles up the road, Atherton boasted the highest vaccination rate at 75 percent despite only 33 percent of its population being priority eligible.”

COVID Vaccine Information: Ravenswood Family Health Center

Weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics for Patients – By Appointment Only

If you are a registered Ravenswood/MayView patient in one of the Eligible Groups below, you can schedule a vaccine appointment at our weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics:

Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Tuesdays (via drive-thru) and Wednesdays (inside the clinic)

MayView Mountain View Clinic on Tuesdays

MayView Sunnyvale Clinic on Fridays

Ongoing vaccine site available to East Palo Alto residents starting Friday (4/2) — Palo Alto Online

“All East Palo Alto residents 18 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a new vaccination clinic starting Friday. The clinic takes place at the Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School at 2450 Ralmar Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3. The city plans to host the clinic on an ongoing basis. The clinic is a partnership between the Ravenswood City School District, the city of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County.”

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in East Palo Alto.