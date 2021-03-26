The Spiritual Edge Radio Stories

-
COVID-19 prison lockdowns prevented family and friends from visiting the nation's nearly two million prisoners, and they shut down education programs. At a maximum security prison near Chicago, one seminary professor managed to keep reaching inside.
Mehool Sanghrajka isn't your typical tech CEO. To start with, his worldview is grounded in ancient Indian philosophy — one which inspires him to serve not just his close-knit religious community, but extends to people he's never met.
In this story from The Spiritual Edge podcast, we meet a Honduran Catholic priest who speaks up on behalf of his country’s most vulnerable people. His activism over the airwaves, in his writings and speeches places him in the crosshairs of a government that has killed its opponents, including this priest’s friends and colleagues.
For most of her life, Neets’aii Gwich’in leader Sarah James has worked to protect her homelands, including the coastal plain of the nearby Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. But, now the U.S. government wants to lease some of the area for oil exploration and drilling. In this story from The Spiritual Edge we hear how the Gwich’in tribal government is challenging those plans, which threaten land that they call sacred.
Architecture has the power to transform. A building can make us feel joy or sadness, powerful or weak. Nowhere is this more true than in a church, chapel,…
It’s not always easy to pass down family traditions, especially when they don’t match mainstream American culture. But that’s what Maria Sanchez and…
Our ongoing series The Spiritual Edge occasionally spotlights stories about how people have found their own personal religious beliefs. Today’s story…
This story originally aired in May of 2015. Islam has a rich artistic heritage of architecture, design, music, painting, and poetry. Muslim poets like…
This story originally aired in 2015. Through much of their history, Sunni and Shia Muslims have lived peacefully together in countries like Lebanon,…
Visiting the Bay Area from Honduras, human rights activist Ismael Moreno stopped by the KALW studio to speak about root causes beneath the exodus that is…