Republican party

On this edition of Your Call, we analyze the results of the 2018 midterm election. The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in a night…
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with journalist Thomas Frank about his new book Rendezvous with Oblivion:…
We’ll have a conversation about gerrymandering and how it shapes the US electoral map. This fall, the Supreme Court will hear a case from Wisconsin. This…
On the March 4th edition of Your Call, it's our Friday media roundtable. This week, we'll discuss coverage of the Super Tuesday primaries. After declaring…
On the December 11the edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss media coverage of islamaphobic and xenophobic…
