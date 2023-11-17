© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Mary Astell

By Devon Strolovitch
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST

The life and thought of the "first English feminist"

Mary Astell (1666–1731) was an English philosopher and writer who advocated for equal rights for women. While she described marriage as a type of “slavery,” she was also a staunch conservative who claimed that women who did marry should accept subordination to their husbands. So what was Astell's vision for the education of women? How did she reconcile her seemingly conflicting views on marriage? And why did philosopher John Locke criticize her views on natural law? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Allauren Forbes from McMaster University. Sunday, November 12 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
