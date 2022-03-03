© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights + Sounds Magazine: Country Music Culture and Diversity in the Bay Area

Published March 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM PST
ALO_9971_For Miko.jpg
Amanda Lopez
/
Oakland-based country singer Miko Marks

We're doing something different with "Sights and Sounds." We're supersizing it! For the next three weeks, tune in at 5pm on Thursday. Instead of Crosscurrents, Jenee Darden will be serving up a half-hour of intimate conversations that lift up local artists and delve deep into some big juicy ideas.

On this episode, Jenee looks at diversity of country music culture in the Bay Area. She takes listeners to the Sundance Saloon, an LGBTQ+ country dance club in San Francisco. Then she speaks with Oakland-based, country music singer Miko Marks.

Miko's latest album is "Our Country." See her two upcoming Bay Area performances at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley. On Saturday March 5th she's performing with Ron Pope. Then on June 30th she'll be sharing the stage with the Black Opry Revue.

Spring 2021
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden