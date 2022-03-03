Sights + Sounds Magazine: Country Music Culture and Diversity in the Bay Area

We're doing something different with "Sights and Sounds." We're supersizing it! For the next three weeks, tune in at 5pm on Thursday. Instead of Crosscurrents, Jenee Darden will be serving up a half-hour of intimate conversations that lift up local artists and delve deep into some big juicy ideas.

On this episode, Jenee looks at diversity of country music culture in the Bay Area. She takes listeners to the Sundance Saloon, an LGBTQ+ country dance club in San Francisco. Then she speaks with Oakland-based, country music singer Miko Marks.

Miko's latest album is "Our Country." See her two upcoming Bay Area performances at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley. On Saturday March 5th she's performing with Ron Pope. Then on June 30th she'll be sharing the stage with the Black Opry Revue.