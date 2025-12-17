MODERN CRIMINAL JUSTICE: The Role of the Public Defender's Office

Whether employed by the Public Defender or appointed by the courts, those attorneys appointed for individuals accused of crimes and lacking the ability to pay for a defense are among the hardest working lawyers anywhere in this or any legal system.

How did the system evolve?

What are workloads like today? Ideally, where should they be?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Sujung Kim, the Managing Attorney of the Research Unit of the San Francisco Public Defender and the longest-serving Korean-American public defender the century-old San Francisco Public Defender's Office. Sujung has been a public defender her entire 30-year legal career, representing clients in misdemeanor, felony and juvenile cases, trying over 50 cases, before transitioning to her current role where she leads a team of attorneys who support the trial attorneys in her office by conducting legal research, writing motions and briefs, as well as providing training and advice on legal questions, case strategies and policy matters.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Call (415) 841-4134 or toll free (866) 798-8255.