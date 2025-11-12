Encore Broadcast: Privacy in the Digital Age

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, are joined by Sophia Cope and Tori Noble, attorneys with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

For the past 35 years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has been defending digital privacy, free speech, creativity and innovation, transparency and security -- long before most of us saw the link between technological innovation and the erosion of many of our liberties, imagining what the future could look like when we get things right.

Tonight's discussion includes such issues as the search of your electronic devices at the border, use of surveillance to monitor your travel, or your purchases, and the implication of the digital age upon your First Amendment Rights.

As this is a re-broadcast, we are not accepting new calls tonight.

