Upcoming Election, Strategies for 2026 and Beyond
YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by civil rights activist and election specialist Brent Turner, and tonight's special guest, attorney, author, and advocate Christine Pelosi.
Ms. Pelosi has been a voice for women's rights, grassroots politics, electing Democrats & defending our Democracy.
The Assistant Registrar of Voters in Shasta County, Brent Turner will talk about life as an election official; as the country goes through electoral turmoil, Mr. Turner was recruited by Shasta County to step in and provide calm to a very heated situation.
Tonight's broadcast will begin with a chat about Proposition 50; from there, we go wherever our listeners take us.
Please take your questions to us at (866) 798-8255.