© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Upcoming Election, Strategies for 2026 and Beyond

By Jeff Hayden
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:12 PM PDT

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by civil rights activist and election specialist Brent Turner, and tonight's special guest, attorney, author, and advocate Christine Pelosi.

Ms. Pelosi has been a voice for women's rights, grassroots politics, electing Democrats & defending our Democracy.

The Assistant Registrar of Voters in Shasta County, Brent Turner will talk about life as an election official; as the country goes through electoral turmoil, Mr. Turner was recruited by Shasta County to step in and provide calm to a very heated situation.

Tonight's broadcast will begin with a chat about Proposition 50; from there, we go wherever our listeners take us.

Please take your questions to us at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeElections
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden