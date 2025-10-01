Is it time to reinvent the system by which we resolve disputes?

Intelligent Justice is an organization dedicated to the advancement of Comprehensive Adjudication. In the traditional model, each side brings their lawyers, who hire the necessary experts and other professionals, and each (usually two parties, sometimes many parties) presents their respective case to the finder of fact.

Comprehensive Adjudication utilizes recognized legal experts, preapproved by all parties, to thoroughly identify and analyze all of the relevant law and evidence – and swiftly provide a legally enforceable decision resolving the dispute. The parties jointly interview and select an attorney with specific expertise in the relevant legal specialty to act as their neutral “Adjudicator” for purposes of investigating the facts and promptly deciding the dispute.

Its proponents claim this paradigm offers a more civilized approach, purports to reach a just resolution for far less money than the less efficient system of litigation. Where might such a system be more fair? What are the inherent dangers?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Richard Grossman, a successful trial lawyer who upon the realization that there has got to be a better way, founded Intelligent Justice.