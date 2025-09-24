© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Medical Malpractice, The Basics -- But, Why Can't I Find a Lawyer?

By Jeff Hayden
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT

What should you do if your loved one suffers an injury at the hands of a medical professional.

In a personal injury case, it’s all about who is at fault. There are many more factors at play in the complex arena of medical malpractice.

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by nationally recognized trial lawyer James Bostwick, who, amongst other accolades, obtained the largest medical malpractice jury verdict in U.S. history.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Jeff Hayden
