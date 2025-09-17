© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Discrimination in the Workplace

By Jeff Hayden
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:11 PM PDT

Tonight, on your legal rights, we’ll be discussing an employment issue that never seem to go away: discrimination.

Just last week we spoke of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and whether such DEI programs were dead in the workplace. The Trump adminstration has said dei programs themselves may be discriminatory.

 Clearly, we can distinguish between job candidates when the factor we’re considering is merit or giving a boost to a veteran. We can’t discriminate based on some factors such as gender or race.

When is discrimination ok and when is discrimination not ok?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by attorneys knowledgeable in this area of law: From the San Francisco office of Cozen O’Connor, Walter M. Stella, from the Walnut Creek and San Francisco offices of Littler LLC, Theodora Lee, and from the Armstrong Law Firm in San Francisco, Kelly Armstrong.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Law & Justice
Jeff Hayden
