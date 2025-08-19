E. Jean Carroll & Roberta Kaplan: Not My Type

The man who is perhaps the most litigious person in the country seeks to return to his position as the world’s most powerful person. And you share a history. You find yourself going into a fierce, and bloody, courtroom battle.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, David Bigeleisen, have two distinguished guests. E. Jean Carroll is the author of seven books. Her most recent one is called "Not My Type." it's about a brutal sexual assault upon her in the dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman Department Store in New York. It's about two jury trials in United States District court in the Southern District of New York. It's about two jury verdicts, one for roughly $5,000,000 and the second one for roughly $83,000,000.

It's also about her assailant, Donald John Trump.

Also joining us is Ms. Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. In addition to doing a masterful job in Ms. Carroll's cases against Donald John Trump,

Ms. Kaplan was lead counsel in one of the cornerstones leading to a landmark case in marriage equality. She also led the way in the civil rights case against the Charlottesville, Virginia rioters.

Questions for Jeff, David and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.