Tonight on Your Legal Rights, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by San Mateo County District Attorneys Joel McComb, in the Consumer Protection Unit, and Crystal Chau, in the Environmental Law Unit.

Both will talk about this unique function, that encompasses not only criminal prosecution but civil litigation, with a primary goal of making victims whole again.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.