Alternative Sexuality: You, Your Kink and the Law

It's all in good fun. Except when it's not. We plan to give you some guidance, so if you are experimenting in this area, you are not at risk for emotional and physical damage or even criminal prosecution.

Want to learn some boundaries before the Folsom Street Fair? You've come to the right place.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's co-host, Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, are joined by Dr. Anna Randall, Dr. Richard Sprout and Susan Wright.

Questions for Jeff and Dean's guests? Call (866) 798-8255. And please: keep the talk adult, and civil.