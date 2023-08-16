Your Legal Rights: Why Is Mississippi Ahead Of California For Election Technology?

Why is open-source voting important for public trust in elections?

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Brent Turner, a nationally recognized advocate for transparency in election systems, Richard Painter, an American lawyer, professor, and political candidate who from 2005 to 2007 the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush and Matt Roe, representative for Voting Works a, non profit voting system group dedicated to open source elections.

