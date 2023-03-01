Labor Law and YOUR Workplace

The last few years have seen an increase in union organizing and employee protests in non-traditional areas – retail, tech, cannabis dispensaries, college campuses, non-profits. We also saw a spike in the number of strikes in 2022. Organizing has definitely been in the news as well-known employers have experienced organizing campaigns – Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Apple retail stores, Peets coffee etc. What does “union organizing” mean? Why are employees seeking assistance from unions? Why might they be willing to strike? Do employees have rights to act together even without a union?

YLR Host is joined tonight by Jill Coffman, Regional Director of The National Labor Relations Board, Beth Mora of Mora Employment Law, and Thomas Lenz, a partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo in Pasadena, Ca.

