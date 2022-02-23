Voting Security and the Status of Open Source Software

Joseph Stalin once said, "it is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything." Is that true in modern-day America?

Tonight we update our examination of our democracy. The way decisions are made; the way we select our decision-makers, amongst whom it now seems a sense of tribalism has divided, in fact, divided the population.

This extends beyond the presidential election. Beyond the recent and upcoming recall elections. The divisions between and amongst us have not healed, and one of the most contentious issues we’ve been facing is the talk of election security vs. voter access.

So, amongst all this, just where do elections stand? Today? What is the state of elections in the San Francisco Bay Area? In California? In the nation?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden is Brent Turner recognized as a ground-breaking activist dedicated to local, state and federal election issues and a Director of Communications for Open Voting Consortium.

