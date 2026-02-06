A Day in Gaza: Palestinian journalists tell stories about life in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we’re discussing A Day for Gaza, The Nation’s special project featuring stories, reports, and first hand testimonies from Gaza.

We’ll be joined by co-editors of the series, along with The Nation’s contributing writer Mohammed Mhawish, whose piece examines how the language of "ceasefire" no longer signals a pause in violence but has become a way of managing it.

Mhawish writes: "In October, Hamas and Israel signed a peace deal supposedly intended to stop two years of slaughter in Gaza. Since then, more than 420 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire—an average of about four people a day—in what international mediators continue to describe as a successful de-escalation. The distance between that official narrative and the facts on the ground reveals how the language of ceasefire has been repurposed: It no longer describes a pause in violence but rather a mechanism for managing it, sanitizing ongoing military force under the guise of restraint."

Guests:

Jack Mirkinson, senior editor at The Nation and co-founder of Discourse Blog, a newsletter and weekly podcast from the left, focused on politics, culture, and media criticism

Rayan El Amine, writer, journalist, former Victor Navasky fellow at The Nation, and guest editor of A Day for Gaza

Mohammed R. Mhawish, award-winning journalist, writer, and researcher from Gaza

Resources:

The Nation: A Ceasefire in Name Only

Drop Site News: Leaked Documents: “Planned Community” in Rafah Would Force Palestinians Into Israeli Panopticon

Aljazeera: Gaza patients head to Rafah crossing as people return amid Israeli attacks

Intelligencer: Watched, Tracked, and Targeted: Life in Gaza under Israel’s all-encompassing surveillance regime.