Your Call

A Day in Gaza: Palestinian journalists tell stories about life in Gaza

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 6, 2026 at 8:01 AM PST
Ruins of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombardments, February 23, 2025.
Jaber Jehad Badwan
/
Wikimedia
Ruins of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombardments, February 23, 2025.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we’re discussing A Day for Gaza, The Nation’s special project featuring stories, reports, and first hand testimonies from Gaza.

We’ll be joined by co-editors of the series, along with The Nation’s contributing writer Mohammed Mhawish, whose piece examines how the language of "ceasefire" no longer signals a pause in violence but has become a way of managing it.

Mhawish writes: "In October, Hamas and Israel signed a peace deal supposedly intended to stop two years of slaughter in Gaza. Since then, more than 420 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire—an average of about four people a day—in what international mediators continue to describe as a successful de-escalation. The distance between that official narrative and the facts on the ground reveals how the language of ceasefire has been repurposed: It no longer describes a pause in violence but rather a mechanism for managing it, sanitizing ongoing military force under the guise of restraint."

Guests:

Jack Mirkinson, senior editor at The Nation and co-founder of Discourse Blog, a newsletter and weekly podcast from the left, focused on politics, culture, and media criticism

Rayan El Amine, writer, journalist, former Victor Navasky fellow at The Nation, and guest editor of A Day for Gaza

Mohammed R. Mhawish, award-winning journalist, writer, and researcher from Gaza

Resources:

The Nation: A Ceasefire in Name Only

Drop Site News: Leaked Documents: “Planned Community” in Rafah Would Force Palestinians Into Israeli Panopticon

Aljazeera: Gaza patients head to Rafah crossing as people return amid Israeli attacks

Intelligencer: Watched, Tracked, and Targeted: Life in Gaza under Israel’s all-encompassing surveillance regime.

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
