© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Match Girrl explores the fractured fairytale of the American Dream

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published January 22, 2026 at 8:14 AM PST
Dance Mission Theater

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Dance Brigade’s new show, Match Girrl, which explores the drug and housing crisis in San Francisco and the lack of political will to make meaningful change.

A deep, heartening, and humorous reimagining of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Match Girl set in a contemporary city, Match Girrl uses dance, theater, and original text to investigate the false promises of the American Dream and the ever expanding wealth gap.

You can see Match Girrl at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco through February 1, with shows Friday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Guest:

Krissy Keefer, Artistic Director of Dance Mission Theater and co-founder of Dance Brigade

Resources:

Dance Mission Theater: Match Girrl

Dance Mission Theater: Thorns That Bloom

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger