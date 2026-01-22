Match Girrl explores the fractured fairytale of the American Dream

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Dance Brigade’s new show, Match Girrl, which explores the drug and housing crisis in San Francisco and the lack of political will to make meaningful change.

A deep, heartening, and humorous reimagining of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Match Girl set in a contemporary city, Match Girrl uses dance, theater, and original text to investigate the false promises of the American Dream and the ever expanding wealth gap.

You can see Match Girrl at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco through February 1, with shows Friday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Guest:

Krissy Keefer, Artistic Director of Dance Mission Theater and co-founder of Dance Brigade

Resources:

Dance Mission Theater: Match Girrl

Dance Mission Theater: Thorns That Bloom

