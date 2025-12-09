How military spending drives the US into wars and bankrupts us at home

On this edition of Your Call, Bill Hartung and Ben Freeman discuss their new book, The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drivers America into Foreign Wars and Bankrupts Us At Home.

They write that if the trillions that have been spent on weapons and war had been spent on domestic needs, American society would be transformed almost beyond imagination. What would it take for that to happen?

Guests:

William Hartung, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, expert on the arms trade, Pentagon spending and strategy, and nuclear weapons policy, author of Prophets of War: Lockheed Martin and the Making of the Military-Industrial Complex, and co-author of The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America into Foreign Wars and Bankrupts Us at Home

Ben Freeman, director of the Democratizing Foreign Policy program at the Quincy Institute, and co-author of The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America into Foreign Wars and Bankrupts Us at Home

