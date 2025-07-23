KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 23, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of July of 2025,

July 23 is the 204th day of the year

161 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:05:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:20 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

the first low tide was at 4:35 am at -1.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:40 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:08 pm at 3.11 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 10:01 pm at 7.02 feet

The Moon is currently 2.4% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days tomorrow Thursday the 24th of July of 2025 at 12:11 pm

Today is....

Gorgeous Grandma Day

Hot Enough For Ya Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Sprinkle Day

World Sjögren's Day

Yada, Yada, Yada Day

National Lemon Day

Today is also....

Birthday of Haile Selassie (Rastafari)

Children's Day (Indonesia)

National Remembrance Day (Papua New Guinea)

Renaissance Day (Oman)

Revolution Day (Egypt)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (died 1959)

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (died 1975) (died 2013)

1920 Amália Rodrigues, Portuguese fado singer, born in Lisbon, Portugal (d. 1999)

1934 Steve Lacy [Lackritz], American jazz soprano saxophonist (Thelonious Monk), born in New York City (d. 2004)

1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 1993)

1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (died 2019)

1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2018)

1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor

1948 – John Hall, American politician

1957 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2004)

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (died 2014)

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1972 – Marlon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, American activist and former White House intern

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

....and on this day in history....

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1840 – The Province of Canada is created by the Act of Union.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1992 – Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.

2001 – Mega-wati Sukarno-putri was sworn in as the first female president of Indonesia following her predecessor's impeachment.