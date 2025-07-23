KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 23, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of July of 2025,
July 23 is the 204th day of the year
161 days remain until the end of the year.
61 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:05:39 am
and sunset will be at 8:26:20 pm.
Today we have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.
the first low tide was at 4:35 am at -1.16 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:40 am at 5.03 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:08 pm at 3.11 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 10:01 pm at 7.02 feet
The Moon is currently 2.4% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
We'll have a New Moon in 2 days tomorrow Thursday the 24th of July of 2025 at 12:11 pm
Today is....
Gorgeous Grandma Day
Hot Enough For Ya Day
National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day
Sprinkle Day
World Sjögren's Day
Yada, Yada, Yada Day
National Lemon Day
Today is also....
Birthday of Haile Selassie (Rastafari)
Children's Day (Indonesia)
National Remembrance Day (Papua New Guinea)
Renaissance Day (Oman)
Revolution Day (Egypt)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (died 1959)
1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (died 1975) (died 2013)
1920 Amália Rodrigues, Portuguese fado singer, born in Lisbon, Portugal (d. 1999)
1934 Steve Lacy [Lackritz], American jazz soprano saxophonist (Thelonious Monk), born in New York City (d. 2004)
1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 1993)
1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (died 2019)
1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2018)
1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor
1948 – John Hall, American politician
1957 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2004)
1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist
1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (died 2014)
1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler
1972 – Marlon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1973 – Monica Lewinsky, American activist and former White House intern
1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor
....and on this day in history....
1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.
1840 – The Province of Canada is created by the Act of Union.
1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.
1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.
1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.
1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.
1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
1992 – Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.
1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.
1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.
2001 – Mega-wati Sukarno-putri was sworn in as the first female president of Indonesia following her predecessor's impeachment.