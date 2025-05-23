How the US is lobbying foreign governments for Elon Musk’s Starlink

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation exposing how the State Department has pressured African governments to advance Elon Musk’s business interests. According to the report, senior State Department officials have coordinated with executives from Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink to coax Gambian government ministers to help Musk.

It’s not just Gambia. US diplomats have intervened on behalf of Starlink in at least four other developing nations. All while the US has withdrawn foreign aid from those same countries.

Guest:

Brett Murphy, Pulitzer Prize winner and investigative reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: The Trump Administration Leaned on African Countries. The Goal: Get Business for Elon Musk.

The New Republic: Elon Musk Wins Exception to Black Ownership Rule in South Africa

