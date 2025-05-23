KALW Almanac - Friday May 23, 2025

Today is Friday, the 23rd of May of 2025,

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year

222 days remain until the end of the year

28 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:53:30 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:38 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:04 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:26 am at 0.56 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:30 am at 4.31 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:56 pm at 1.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:26 pm at 6.2 feet

The Moon is currently 18.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days Monday the 26th of May of 2025 at 8:02 pm

Today is….

Declaration of the Báb

Don't Fry Day

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

Lucky Penny Day

National Cooler Day

National Death Busters Day

National Road Trip Day

National Taffy Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

World Crohn's and Colitis Day

Today is also….

Aromanian National Day

Constitution Day (Germany)

Labour Day (Jamaica)

Students' Day (Mexico)

World Turtle Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1875 – Alfred P. Sloan, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1966)

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)

1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)

1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)

1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)

1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)

1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)

1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress

1933 – Joan Collins, English actress

1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)

1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess player

1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter

1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur

1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet

….and on this day in history….

1844 – Báb: A merchant of Shiraz announces that he is a Prophet and founds a religious movement. He is considered to be a forerunner of the Baháʼí Faith.

1873 – The Canadian Parliament establishes the North-West Mounted Police, the forerunner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.[2]

1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.

1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.

2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.