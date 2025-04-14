Trump's executive order targets California's climate laws

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a recent executive order that that aims to stop the enforcement of state climate laws and policies.

According to CalMatters, Trump’s executive order directs US Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify state and local acts that may be unconstitutional or preempted by federal law. Within 60 days, the attorney general must report back with findings and recommendations for action.

Trump’s order singles out California’s cap and trade program, a market-based system created in 2012 that is considered one of the state’s key policies for combating climate change. The program sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions and allows companies to buy and sell credits. Twelve other states have similar programs for cutting greenhouse gases.

Guest:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Trump makes sweeping move to undercut state climate laws, including California’s