KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 29, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of July of 2025,

July 29 is the 210th day of the year

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:11:21 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:24 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:00 am at 5.04 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:28 am at 0.68 feet

The next high tide at 3:14 pm at 5.47 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:24 pm at 2 feet

The Moon is currently 22.5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 1st of August of 2025 at 5:41 am

Today is....

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Today is also....

Mohun Bagan Day (India)

National Anthem Day (Romania)

National Thai Language Day (Thailand)

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session. (Faroe Islands and the Nordic countries)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (died 1859)

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (died 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (died 1937)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (died 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (died 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (died 1996)

1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (died 1984)

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (died 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (died 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer (died 2021)

1933 – Randy Sparks, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (died 2024)

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (died 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1953 – Patti Scialfa, American musician

....and on this day in history....

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1957 – The International Atomic Energy Agency is established.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of around 750 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Channel Tunnel).

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of the dwarf planet Eris.

