Your Call

What questions do you have about health and nutrition?

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:39 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer and chronic disease by discussing the power of plant-based diets to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic diseases with Dr. Neal Barnard, president and founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Research shows that a plant-based diet is the best way to prevent chronic disease and improve overall health, yet cancer and chronic disease rates continue to rise. What questions do you have about health and nutrition?

Guest:

Dr. Neal Barnard, Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine, President and Founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and author of many books, including his latest, The Power Foods Diet

Resources:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Good Nutrition

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Vegan Starter Kit

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Nearly 90% of U.S. Adults Believe Inaccurately That It’s Important to Eat Animal Products to Get Adequate Protein

Gallup: In U.S., 4% Identity as Vegetarian, 1% as Vegan

Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
