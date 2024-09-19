Mill Valley Film Festival shares stories of land rights, climate change

On this edition of Your Call, we're highlighting two films featured in the upcoming Mill Valley Film Festival.

The festival is put on every year by the California Film Institute, and this year's line-up includes over 200 filmmakers spanning countless genres and languages. It runs from October 3-13.

A handful of films share stories from the Pacific, including Jalena Keane-Lee's "Standing Above The Clouds," which follows Native Hawaiian activists as work to stop the construction of a massive telescope atop a sacred mountain, and Natalie Zimmerman's "Oceania: Journey to the Center," which depicts residents of Kiribati grappling with the realities of climate change. Today, we'll speak with both directors about what drew them to these stories.

Guests:

Jalena Keane-Lee, director of "Standing Above the Clouds"

Amber Espinosa-Jones, producer of "Standing Above the Clouds"

Natalie Zimmerman, director of "Oceania: Journey to the Center"