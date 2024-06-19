The political legacy of Juneteenth, voting rights & racial justice

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Rose Aguilar,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:35 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the political legacy of Juneteenth.

On the very first Juneteenth celebration, held on June 19, 1866 in Galveston, Texas, Black leaders shared information about their community's newly acquired voting rights.

We'll find out how this legacy inspires today's activists and how they are fighting GOP attacks on voting rights. We'll also discuss the fight for racial justice four years after George Floyd was murdered.

Guests:

Wanda Mosley, deputy policy director for Black Voters Matter Fund

Antonio Ingram II, assistant counsel at the Legal Defense Fund

Annie Pearl Avery, activist and organizer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee

Charles McLaurin, activist and organizer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee

Resources:

The Hill: Black advocates to use Juneteenth to demand political change

Democracy Docket: Louisiana Governor Signs Two More Voter Suppression Laws

AP: Black Americans’ significant economic and civil rights progress threatened, report says

The Marshall Project: How Mississippi’s Jim Crow Laws Still Haunt Black Voters Today

Vox: The Supreme Court's new voting rights decision is a love letter to gerrymandering

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
