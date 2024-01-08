© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What do you want to hear on Your Call’s One Planet Series in 2024?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 8, 2024 at 8:15 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're taking your suggestions for environment and climate related topics you'd like us to cover in 2024.

We’ll continue to focus on issues like plastic pollution, extreme weather, the oil industry, and the extinction crisis. The presidential election will determine whether we deal with the climate crisis or not. How do you want us to cover the election?

Email yourcall@kalw.org or call 866.798.8255.

Guest:

Rebecca Leber, climate and investigative journalist, and board member of the Society of Environmental Journalists

Web Resources:

Vox: The future of the planet hinges on understanding these 5 key phrases

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
