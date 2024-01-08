What do you want to hear on Your Call’s One Planet Series in 2024?

On this edition of Your Call, we're taking your suggestions for environment and climate related topics you'd like us to cover in 2024.

We’ll continue to focus on issues like plastic pollution, extreme weather, the oil industry, and the extinction crisis. The presidential election will determine whether we deal with the climate crisis or not. How do you want us to cover the election?

Guest:

Rebecca Leber, climate and investigative journalist, and board member of the Society of Environmental Journalists

