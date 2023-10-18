© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Major bills signed and vetoed by Governor Newsom

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT
Wikipedia

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing key bills that California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed — and vetoed.

Newsom signed measures to raise wages for workers in the fast-food and healthcare sectors, tackle the climate crisis, and ban four chemicals in foods and drinks. He vetoed major legislation that would provide unemployment benefits for striking workers, ban caste discrimination, and cap insulin costs.

Guests:

Hannah Wiley, politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Lindsey Holden, reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Sammy Roth, climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Boiling Point: Gavin Newsom signed a bunch of climate laws — and vetoed others

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom vetoes unemployment pay for striking workers, protections for domestic employees

Los Angeles Times: Newsom signs tenant bills to lower security deposits, prevent more evictions

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
