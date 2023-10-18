Major bills signed and vetoed by Governor Newsom

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing key bills that California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed — and vetoed.

Newsom signed measures to raise wages for workers in the fast-food and healthcare sectors, tackle the climate crisis, and ban four chemicals in foods and drinks. He vetoed major legislation that would provide unemployment benefits for striking workers, ban caste discrimination, and cap insulin costs.

Guests:

Hannah Wiley, politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Lindsey Holden, reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Sammy Roth, climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Boiling Point: Gavin Newsom signed a bunch of climate laws — and vetoed others

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom vetoes unemployment pay for striking workers, protections for domestic employees

Los Angeles Times: Newsom signs tenant bills to lower security deposits, prevent more evictions