Texas Observer will remain open after staff raises over $300K

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the successful fight to save the Texas Observer, a 68-year-old publication known for its independent, investigative reporting, narrative storytelling, and cultural criticism.

This week, 18 staffers managed to raise over $300,000 to keep the doors open after its board said it would shut it down and fire staff.

In addition to the GoFundMe effort, readers, former staffers and former board members, and prominent journalists from around the country reached out to Texas Observer journalists and allies to express solidarity with the campaign to keep the magazine afloat.

Guests:

Gabriel Arana, editor-in-chief-of the Texas Observer

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Web Resources:

Texas Observer: We Did It Y'all! Texas Observer Will Remain Open!

The Nation: Don’t Let the Texas Observer Shut Down

The Texas Tribune: Texas Observer will continue publishing after staff crowdfunds more than $300,000

