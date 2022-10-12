© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Green Film Festival of San Francisco features two standout documentaries -- Into the Weeds and Oyate

Published October 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-z1O8oUPHdcTX.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss two documentaries featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco, which runs through October 16.

Oyate follows Indigenous water protectors fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock, and introduces Native leaders, politicians, and activists using their newfound platform to shed light on injustices committed against them for centuries. The #NoDAPL struggle became a rallying cry for Indigenous people everywhere.

Into the Weeds tells the story of Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a former Bay Area groundskeeper on a mission to hold agrochemical giant Monsanto accountable for failing to label its popular Roundup weed-killer as carcinogenic.

Guests:

Brandon Jackson, director, producer, and story producer of Oyate

Stuart James, member of the Dakota Sioux tribe and Native hop hop artist

Jennifer Baichwal, Canadian documentary filmmaker and director of Into the Weeds

Web Resources:

Purchase tickets to see Oyate or Into the Weeds online through October 16. Into the Weeds is screening on Thursday, Oct 13 at 6:15 pm, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.

Tags
Your Call SF Green Film Festivaldocumentary filmMonsantoindigenous people
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar