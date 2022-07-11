One Planet: In The Territory, Brazil’s Uru-eu-wau-wau people protect their land from invaders & illegal deforestation

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The Territory, a new documentary about the ongoing fight to save the Amazon rainforest from land grabbers, loggers, and corporations.

In the 1980s, the Brazilian government had its first contact with the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. They use drones, cameras, and GPS devices to protect their land from invaders. They agreed to work on this film because they want the world to see what’s happening. What can we do to support them?

Guest:

Alex Pritz, director, cinematographer, and co-editor of The Territory

Web Resources:

Mongabay: Invaded Uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous reserve awaits relief by Brazil’s new government

KESQ News: These women are fighting for their Indigenous land and the survival of the Amazon

Reuters: Bolsonaro visits indigenous lands in Amazon despite protests

New York Times: As Bolsonaro Keeps Amazon Vows, Brazil’s Indigenous Fear ‘Ethnocide’