One Planet: The deforestation crisis in Nicaragua

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s eight-month investigation into Nicaragua’s deforestation crisis.

Nicaragua is home to the second largest rainforest in the Americas after the Amazon, but according to the United Nations, the country is losing its forests at a faster rate than any other country in the world. Nicaragua’s forests could be virtually gone in just a few decades if deforestation continues at current rates.

Guest:

Sasha Chavkin, investigative reporter specializing in the environment and Rainforest Investigations Network Fellow covering deforestation for NBC News and the Pulitzer Center

Web Resources:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaragua's Forgotten Deforestation Crisis

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaraguan Indigenous Leader Who Aligned with Government Reaps Hidden Reward