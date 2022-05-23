© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: The deforestation crisis in Nicaragua

Published May 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s eight-month investigation into Nicaragua’s deforestation crisis.

Nicaragua is home to the second largest rainforest in the Americas after the Amazon, but according to the United Nations, the country is losing its forests at a faster rate than any other country in the world. Nicaragua’s forests could be virtually gone in just a few decades if deforestation continues at current rates.

Guest:

Sasha Chavkin, investigative reporter specializing in the environment and Rainforest Investigations Network Fellow covering deforestation for NBC News and the Pulitzer Center

Web Resources:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaragua's Forgotten Deforestation Crisis

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaraguan Indigenous Leader Who Aligned with Government Reaps Hidden Reward

CJR: Exile, impunity, and covering Nicaragua’s environmental crisis

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
