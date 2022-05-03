A Woman on the Outside explores how mass incarceration affects children and families

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss A Woman on the Outside, a new documentary about a family striving to love in the face of a system built to break them.

In the film, we meet Kristal Bush, a young woman whose father and two brothers have been in and out of the system for years. Her father was finally paroled after 24 years. One in four women in the United States have had a loved one who’s been incarcerated.

A Woman on the Outside is screening at this year’s DocLands on Sunday, May 8, at 5pm, at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael. You can watch the film online if you live in California.

Guests:

Kristal Bush, former social worker and founder of Bridging the Gap, a van service in Philadelphia that drives families to visit loved ones in prison

Zara Katz, director and producer of A Woman on the Outside

Lisa Riordan Seville, director and producer of A Woman on the Outside

