Your Call

One Planet: The fight to save California's iconic redwoods and giant sequoias

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:12 AM PDT
Save the Redwoods League has donated more than 500 acres of redwood forestland to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council, a coalition of Native tribes that have been connected to the land for thousands of years.
Max Forster
/
Save The Redwoods League
Save the Redwoods League has donated more than 500 acres of redwood forestland to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council, a coalition of Native tribes that have been connected to the land for thousands of years.

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we will have a conversation about the impact of climate change on coastal redwood forests and giant sequoias. According to Save the Redwood league, old-growth coast redwood forests store more carbon per acre than any other forest type. Forests of giant sequoia, coast redwoods’ closest relative, come in second. How are redwoods and giant sequoias responding to rising temperatures, droughts, and other factors associated with climate change?

Guests:

Dr Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning at Save the Redwoods League

Sam Hodder, President of Save the Redwoods League

Web Resources:

Save the Redwoods League

Mother Jones: Why Old-Growth Forests Matter So Much in the Fight Against Climate Change

Center for Biological Diversity: Lawsuit Filed to Protect Redwood Forest in California From Logging

Your Call Redwoodclimat changeSequoia Tree
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
