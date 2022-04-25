One Planet: The fight to save California's iconic redwoods and giant sequoias

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we will have a conversation about the impact of climate change on coastal redwood forests and giant sequoias. According to Save the Redwood league, old-growth coast redwood forests store more carbon per acre than any other forest type. Forests of giant sequoia, coast redwoods’ closest relative, come in second. How are redwoods and giant sequoias responding to rising temperatures, droughts, and other factors associated with climate change?

Guests:

Dr Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning at Save the Redwoods League

Sam Hodder, President of Save the Redwoods League

Web Resources:

Save the Redwoods League

Mother Jones: Why Old-Growth Forests Matter So Much in the Fight Against Climate Change