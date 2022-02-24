Covid magnified a growing mental health crisis for college students. How are administrators & community groups responding?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on mental health by discussing the increasing challenges facing college students. Colleges across the country have lost students to suicide during the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for teens and young adults in the United States.

Young adults are also experiencing high levels of depression and anxiety. What's the most effective way to talk about and address these issues? The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800.273.8255. Someone is always available to talk.

Guests:

Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, Professor of Health Policy of Management in Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA and director of the Healthy Minds Network for Research on Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health

Dr. Michael Gerard Mason, Associate Dean and Director of the Luther Porter Jackson Black Cultural Center at the University of Virginia

Dr. Nance Roy, Chief Clinical Office of the Jed Foundation and Assistant Clinical Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry

Web Resources:

