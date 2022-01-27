What do you want to know about the San Francisco school board recall?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the recall of three members of the San Francisco school board – Board President Gabriela López and Commissioners Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga. Ballots have already been mailed to voters for the election, which takes place on February 15.

Supporters say the board members must be recalled for gross incompetence, even though each of them is up for re-election in less than a year. They point to the handling of school openings during the pandemic, financial mismanagement, the decision to eliminate selective admission at Lowell High School, and the attempt to rename 44 high schools during the pandemic as evidence of their failure.

The opposition is not a monolith. There are parents who believe the school board has worked to support students who’ve consistently had some of the worst academic outcomes in the district, and that their removal might jeopardize that progress. Others question the support from big money and right-wing activists.

We'll hear the arguments from both sides and discuss the money behind the recall campaign.

Guests:

Tim Redmond, political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years and founder of 48hills

Patrick Wolff, public school parent and cofounder of Families for San Francisco, a political action committee that advocates for city leaders to choose school board commissioners instead of voters

Kelly Walsh, public school parent and member of Vote No School Board Recalls

