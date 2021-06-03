Media Roundtable: Who Is Behind The Deadly Attacks On Journalists And Activists In Iraq?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the ongoing killings and attacks on activists and journalists in Iraq. Thousands of people from across Iraq recently converged in Baghdad demanding accountability for the killing of more than 600 protesters and activists.

Today’s guest independent journalist Nabil Salih reports that in October 2019, Iraq’s youth took to the streets, to demand a dignified life akin to that enjoyed by many of their rulers’ families abroad. They were slaughtered like sheep by security forces and unidentified gunmen, under the former government of Adel Abdul Mahdi. Hundreds were killed and thousands were wounded in an unequal standoff that is still being falsely described as “clashes” by international media. That year, the usual chaos, corruption and death was a part of everyday life for most Iraqis.

Guest:

Nabil Salih, independent journalist and photographer from Baghdad, whose writings and photographs have appeared in Jadaliyya, The New Arab and other publications

