One Planet: Catherine Coleman Flowers On Her Fight Against Wastewater Infrastructure Injustice

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we rebroadcast our conversation with environmental activist Catherine Coleman Flowers, author of the new book, Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.

She says systemic class, racial disparities, and geographic prejudice has left rural communities without access to clean water and basic sanitation. She writes, "Sanitation is becoming too big a problem to ignore as climate change brings sewage to more backyards, and not only those of poor minorities."

Guest:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, and author of Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret

Web Resources:

The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice

The Washington Post: Battling America's 'dirty secret'

The New Yorker: The Heavy Toll of the Black Belt’s Wastewater Crisis