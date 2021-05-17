© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

One Planet: Catherine Coleman Flowers On Her Fight Against Wastewater Infrastructure Injustice

Published May 17, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
unnamed.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we rebroadcast our conversation with environmental activist Catherine Coleman Flowers, author of the new book, Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret.

She says systemic class, racial disparities, and geographic prejudice has left rural communities without access to clean water and basic sanitation. She writes, "Sanitation is becoming too big a problem to ignore as climate change brings sewage to more backyards, and not only those of poor minorities."

Guest:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, and author of Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret

Web Resources:

The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice

The Washington Post: Battling America's 'dirty secret'

The New Yorker: The Heavy Toll of the Black Belt’s Wastewater Crisis

Tags

Your CallCatherine Coleman Flowersenvironmental justiceclean waterenvironmental racismclimate changeinfrastructure
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan