KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 22, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of July of 2025,

July 22 is the 203rd day of the year

162 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:05:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:20 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight today

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:46 am at -0.97 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:54 am at 4.83 feet

The next low tide at 3:11 pm at 3.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:08 pm at 7.05 feet

The Moon is currently 7.1% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 24th of July of 2025 at 12:11 pm

Today is....

Hammock Day

Lion's Share Day

National BLT Sandwich Day

National Mango Day

National Penuche Fudge Day

National Ratcatcher's Day

Pi Approximation Day

Spoonerism Day

Summer Leisure Day

Today is also....

Sarawak Independence Day (Sarawak, Malaysia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1849 – Emma Lazarus, American poet and educator (died 1887)

1882 – Edward Hopper, American painter and etcher (died 1967)

1890 – Rose Kennedy, American philanthropist (died 1995)

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American author (died 1974)

1923 – Bob Dole, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (died 2021)

1928 – Orson Bean, American actor (died 2020)

1932 – Oscar de la Renta, Dominican-American fashion designer (died 2014)

1932 – Tom Robbins, American novelist (died 2025)

1934 – Louise Fletcher, American actress (died 2022)

1940 – Alex Trebek, Canadian-American game show host and producer (died 2020)

1941 – Vaughn Bodē, American illustrator (died 1975)

1941 – George Clinton, American singer-songwriter and producer

1943 – Kay Bailey Hutchison, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Bobby Sherman, American singer-songwriter and actor (died 2025)

1946 – Danny Glover, American actor, director, and producer

1947 – Albert Brooks, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Don Henley, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1954 – Al Di Meola, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, American actor

1960 – John Leguizamo, Colombian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Emily Saliers, American singer-songwriter and musician

1964 – David Spade, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Rufus Wainwright, American-Canadian singer-songwriter

1988 – George Santos, American politician

1992 – Selena Gomez, American singer and actress

....and on this day in history....

1706 – The Acts of Union 1707 are agreed upon by commissioners from the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Scotland, which, when passed by each country's Parliament, leads to the creation of the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act passes in the British House of Commons, initiating the gradual abolition of slavery in most parts of the British Empire

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes "America the Beautiful" after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing: In San Francisco, a bomb explodes on Market Street during a parade, killing ten and injuring 40.

1937 – New Deal: The United States Senate votes down President Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court of the United States.

1942 – The United States government begins compulsory civilian gasoline rationing due to the wartime demands.

1977 – Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is restored to power.

1983 – Martial law in Poland is officially revoked.

1990 – Greg LeMond, an American road racing cyclist, wins his third Tour de France after leading the majority of the race. It was LeMond's second consecutive Tour de France victory.

2019 – Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar exploration mission developed by Indian Space Research Organisation after Chandrayaan-1 is launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in a GSLV Mark III M1. It consists of a lunar orbiter, and also included the Vikram lander, and the Pragyan lunar rover.