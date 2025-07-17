KALW Almanac - Thursday July 17, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 17th of July of 2025,

July 17 is the 198th day of the year

167 days remain until the end of the year

and 67 days until Autumn falls

Sunrise at 6:01:50 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:29:46 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was at 4:08 am at 4.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:59 am at 1.26 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:47 pm at 6.09 feet

And the final low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:40 pm at 1.13 feet

The Moon is currently 56.3% visible

It's still a Waning Gibbous

We can call it the Last Quarter Moon at 5:38 pm this afternoon

Today is....

National Lottery Day

National Peach Ice Cream Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

National Dole Whip Day

National Tattoo Day

World Emoji Day

Yellow Pigs Day

Wrong Way Corrigan Day

as it was on this day in 1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

Today is also....

International Firgun Day

Firgun is an informal modern Hebrew term and concept in Israeli culture, which compliments someone or describes genuine, unselfish delight or pride in the accomplishment of another person.

Constitution Day (South Korea)

Gion Matsuri (Yasaka Shrine, Kyoto)

Independence Day (Slovakia)

King's Birthday (Lesotho)

U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya, India)

World Day for International Justice

if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (died 1970)

1894 – Georges Lemaître, Belgian priest, astronomer, and cosmologist (died 1966)

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (died 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (died 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (died 2012)

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1976)

1929 – Arthur Frommer, American travel writer (died 2024)

1935 – Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer (died 2019)

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator (died 2024)

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer (died 2024)

1947 – Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952 – David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (died 1997)

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021

1971 – Cory Doctorow, Canadian author and activist

....and on this day in history.....

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is

1944 – Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1955 – Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1975 – Apollo–Soyuz Test Project: An American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft dock with each other in orbit marking the first such link-up between spacecraft from the two nations.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

2014 – Eric Garner is killed by police officer Daniel Pantaleo in New York City, after the latter put him in a prohibited chokehold while arresting him

