KALW Almanac - Thursday May 8, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 8th of May of 2025,

May 8 is the 128th day of the year

237 days remain until the end of the year.

And it’s 43 days until summer Solstice

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:05:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:54 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:46 pm.

Water Temperature at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be a chilly 60.1°F.

The first low tide was at 3:17 am at 0.89 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:10 am at 4.2 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:53 pm at 1.2 feet and the next high tide 9:19 pm at 5.54 feet

The Moon is currently 84.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 12th of May of 2025 at 9:56 am

Today is….

Victory in Europe Day

Also called the Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War

In Ukraine, it’s called the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939 – 1945

Free Trade Day

Iris Day

Make-A-Book Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

National Have a Coke Day

National Student Nurses Day

No Socks Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Today is also….

Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)

Furry Dance (Helston, UK)

Liberation Day (Czech Republic)

Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)

Parents' Day (South Korea)

Truman Day (Missouri)

Veterans Day (Norway)

White Lotus Day (Theosophy)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1326 – Joan I, Countess of Auvergne (d. 1360)

1824 – William Walker, American physician, lawyer, journalist and mercenary (d. 1860)

1829 – Louis Moreau Gottschalk, American pianist and composer (d. 1869)

1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (d. 1919)

1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (d. 1972)

1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1965)

1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1938)

1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1984)

1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (d. 1991)

1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host

1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (d. 2017)

1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (d. 2010)

1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator

1937 – Thomas Pynchon, American novelist

1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1985)

1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1941 – Bill Lockyer, American academic and politician, 30th Attorney General of California

1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer

1953 – Alex Van Halen, Dutch-American drummer

1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist

1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper

….and on this day in history….

1373 – Julian of Norwich, a Christian mystic and anchoress, experiences the deathbed visions described in her Revelations of Divine Love.

1721 – In the Papal States, Cardinal Michelangelo dei Conti is elected Pope, and takes the name Innocent XIII.

1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.

1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.

1898 – The first games of the Italian football league system are played.

1899 – The Irish Literary Theatre in Dublin produced its first play.

1919 – Edward George Honey proposes the idea of a moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of 11 November 1918 which ended World War I.

1933 – Mohandas Gandhi begins a 21-day fast of self-purification and launched a one-year campaign to help the Harijan movement.

1945 – End of the Prague uprising, celebrated now as a national holiday in the Czech Republic.1950 – The Tollund Man was discovered in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark. 1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.

1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.

1976 – The rollercoaster The New Revolution, the first steel coaster with a vertical loop, opens at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.

1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.

1984 – The USSR announces a boycott upon the Summer Olympics at Los Angeles, later joined by 14 other countries.