Trump cuts SF International Arts Festival funding midway through shows

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Trump administration's war on the arts.

On Friday, as the celebrated San Francisco International Arts Festival was underway, organizers learned that a $20,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant the agency made to fund the performance of Fairly Lucid Productions, an Australian theater company, would be immediately cancelled.

Festival organizers say notice of its termination came through an automated email message simultaneously sent to hundreds of artists and arts organizations throughout the country.

"Trump will not stop us," said festival director Andrew Wood. "Obviously, our grant is just a very small part of a much bigger overall picture. What Project 2025 imagines is a gutting of this country's democratic institutions and the First Amendment rights that go with them. They have chosen to attack the arts community as one way to achieve this. But they have made a big mistake. We will coordinate with other sectors and fight back -- and we will win."

Guest:

Andrew Wood, director of the San Francisco International Arts Festival