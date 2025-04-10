Almanac - Thursday April 10, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 10th of April of 2025

April 10 is the 100th day of the year

265 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:40:43 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:42:12 pm.

We will have 13 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:13 am at 1.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:05 am at 4.84 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:13 pm at 0.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:35 pm at 5.41 feet

The Moon is currently 94.3% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 12th of April of

2025 at 5:22 pm

Today is....

National Erase Self-Negativity Day

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Day

Encourage a Young Writer Day

Global Work From Home Day

Golfer's Day

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Cinnamon Crescent Day

National Farm Animals Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

Poem in your Pocket Day

International Safety Pin Day

Salvation Army Founders' Day

Today is also....

Day of the Builder in Azerbaijan

Feast of the Third Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in Thelema

International Siblings Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your

special day with....

1847 – Joseph Pulitzer, Hungarian-American journalist, publisher, and

politician, founded Pulitzer, Inc. (d. 1911)

1911 – Martin Denny, American pianist and composer (d. 2005)

1915 – Harry Morgan, American actor and director (d. 2011)

1929 – Liz Sheridan, American actress (d. 2022)

1929 – Max von Sydow, Swedish-French actor (d. 2020)

1930 – Claude Bolling, French pianist, composer, and actor (d. 2020)

1930 – Dolores Huerta, American activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers

1932 – Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1936 – John Madden, American football player, coach, and sportscaster (d. 2021)

1941 – Paul Theroux, American novelist, short story writer, and travel writer

1947 – Bunny Wailer, Jamaican singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2021)

1950 – Ken Griffey, Sr., American baseball player and manager

1951 – David Helvarg, American journalist and activist

1952 – Steven Seagal, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1954 – Anne Lamott, American author and educator

1954 – Juan Williams, Panamanian-American journalist and author

1967 – David Rovics, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Q-Tip, American rapper, producer, and actor

1979 – Rachel Corrie, American author and activist (d. 2003)

.....and on this day in history.....

837 – Halley's Comet makes its closest approach to Earth at a distance

equal to 0.0342 AU (5.1 million kilometres/3.2 million miles)

1858 – After the original Big Ben, a 14.5 tonnes (32,000 lb) bell for

the Palace of Westminster, had cracked during testing, it is recast

into the current 13.76 tonnes (30,300 lb) bell by Whitechapel Bell

Foundry.

1866 – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

(ASPCA) is founded in New York City by Henry Bergh.

1872 – The first Arbor Day is celebrated in Nebraska.

1912 – RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton, England on her maiden

and only voyage.

1925 – The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is first published in

New York City, by Charles Scribner's Sons.

1939 – Alcoholics Anonymous, A.A.'s "Big Book", is first published.

1970 – Paul McCartney announces that he is leaving The Beatles for

personal and professional reasons.

1971 – Ping-pong diplomacy: In an attempt to thaw relations with the

United States, China hosts the U.S. table tennis team for a week-long

visit.

1972 – Tombs containing bamboo slips, among them Sun Tzu's Art of War

and Sun Bin's lost military treatise, are discovered by construction

workers in Shandong.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is signed in Northern Ireland.

2019 – Scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope project announce

the first ever image of a black hole, which was located in the centre

of the M87 galaxy.