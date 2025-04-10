Almanac - Thursday April 10, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 10th of April of 2025
April 10 is the 100th day of the year
265 days remain until the end of the year.
71 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:40:43 am
and sunset this evening will be at 7:42:12 pm.
We will have 13 hours of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:11:27 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.2°F.
The first low tide will be at 4:13 am at 1.01 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:05 am at 4.84 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:13 pm at 0.69 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:35 pm at 5.41 feet
The Moon is currently 94.3% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous
We can call it a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 12th of April of
2025 at 5:22 pm
Today is....
National Erase Self-Negativity Day
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Day
Encourage a Young Writer Day
Global Work From Home Day
Golfer's Day
National Alcohol Screening Day
National Cinnamon Crescent Day
National Farm Animals Day
National Hug Your Dog Day
Poem in your Pocket Day
International Safety Pin Day
Salvation Army Founders' Day
Today is also....
Day of the Builder in Azerbaijan
Feast of the Third Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in Thelema
International Siblings Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your
special day with....
1847 – Joseph Pulitzer, Hungarian-American journalist, publisher, and
politician, founded Pulitzer, Inc. (d. 1911)
1911 – Martin Denny, American pianist and composer (d. 2005)
1915 – Harry Morgan, American actor and director (d. 2011)
1929 – Liz Sheridan, American actress (d. 2022)
1929 – Max von Sydow, Swedish-French actor (d. 2020)
1930 – Claude Bolling, French pianist, composer, and actor (d. 2020)
1930 – Dolores Huerta, American activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers
1932 – Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor and screenwriter (d. 2015)
1936 – John Madden, American football player, coach, and sportscaster (d. 2021)
1941 – Paul Theroux, American novelist, short story writer, and travel writer
1947 – Bunny Wailer, Jamaican singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2021)
1950 – Ken Griffey, Sr., American baseball player and manager
1951 – David Helvarg, American journalist and activist
1952 – Steven Seagal, American actor, producer, and martial artist
1954 – Anne Lamott, American author and educator
1954 – Juan Williams, Panamanian-American journalist and author
1967 – David Rovics, American singer-songwriter
1970 – Q-Tip, American rapper, producer, and actor
1979 – Rachel Corrie, American author and activist (d. 2003)
.....and on this day in history.....
837 – Halley's Comet makes its closest approach to Earth at a distance
equal to 0.0342 AU (5.1 million kilometres/3.2 million miles)
1858 – After the original Big Ben, a 14.5 tonnes (32,000 lb) bell for
the Palace of Westminster, had cracked during testing, it is recast
into the current 13.76 tonnes (30,300 lb) bell by Whitechapel Bell
Foundry.
1866 – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
(ASPCA) is founded in New York City by Henry Bergh.
1872 – The first Arbor Day is celebrated in Nebraska.
1912 – RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton, England on her maiden
and only voyage.
1925 – The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is first published in
New York City, by Charles Scribner's Sons.
1939 – Alcoholics Anonymous, A.A.'s "Big Book", is first published.
1970 – Paul McCartney announces that he is leaving The Beatles for
personal and professional reasons.
1971 – Ping-pong diplomacy: In an attempt to thaw relations with the
United States, China hosts the U.S. table tennis team for a week-long
visit.
1972 – Tombs containing bamboo slips, among them Sun Tzu's Art of War
and Sun Bin's lost military treatise, are discovered by construction
workers in Shandong.
1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is signed in Northern Ireland.
2019 – Scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope project announce
the first ever image of a black hole, which was located in the centre
of the M87 galaxy.