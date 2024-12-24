Almanac - Tuesday December 24, 2024

Today is Tuesday, 24th of December of 2024,

December 24 is the 359th day of the year

Seven days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:16 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:00 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:10:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:42 am at 5.51 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:49 pm at 1.32 feet

The next high tide at 6:52 pm at 3.65 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:48 pm at 2.37 feet

The Moon is currently 35.3% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

Today is….

Christmas Eve

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Last-Minute Shopper's Day

National Eggnog Day

Today is also called….

Að-fan-gada-gskvöld, the day when the 13th and the last Yule Lad arrives to towns. (Iceland)

Jule-aften (Denmark)/Jul-aften (Norway)/Jul-afton (Sweden)

Nittel Nacht (certain Orthodox Jewish denominations)

Nochebuena (Spain and Spanish-speaking countries)

The Declaration of Christmas Peace (Old Great Square of Turku, Finland's official Christmas City)

Wigilia (Poland)

Quvia-suk-vik, the Inuit new year (Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia)

Kūčios (Lithuania)

Independence Day (Libya)

Day of Military Honour – Siege of Ismail (Russia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1809 – Kit Carson, American general (d. 1868)

1905 – Howard Hughes, American businessman, engineer, and pilot (d. 1976)

1907 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (d. 1989)

1910 – Fritz Leiber, American author and poet (d. 1992)

1922 – Ava Gardner, American actress (d. 1990

1924 – Lee Dorsey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1986)

1927 – Mary Higgins Clark, American author (d. 2020)

1940 – Anthony Fauci, American physician, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

1944 – Mike Curb, American businessman and politician, 42nd Lieutenant Governor of California

1944 – Woody Shaw, American trumpeter (d. 1989)

1946 – Jeff Sessions, American lawyer and politician, 44th Attorney General of Alabama and 84th Attorney General of the United States

1956 – Anil Kapoor, Indian actor and producer

1957 – Hamid Karzai, Afghan politician, 12th President of Afghanistan

1971 – Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor

1973 – Stephenie Meyer, American author and film producer

….and on this day in history….

1818 – The first performance of "Silent Night" takes place in the Nikolauskirche in Oberndorf, Austria.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy begins that night, wrapping up the following morning.

1906 – Reginald Fessenden transmits the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.

1914 – World War I: The "Christmas truce" begins.

1968 – Apollo program: The crew of Apollo 8 enters into orbit around the Moon, becoming the first humans to do so. They performed ten lunar orbits, took the Earthrise photograph, broadcast live TV pictures, and read the first ten verses of Genesis.

1973 – District of Columbia Home Rule Act is passed, allowing residents of Washington, D.C. to elect their own local government.