Almanac - Tuesday December 17, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 17th of December of 2024
December 17 is the 352nd day of the year
14 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until winter begins
Winter Solstice will be on Saturday December 21, 2024, at 1:20 AM Pacific Time
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19:47 am
and sunset will be at 4:53:19 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:06:33 pm
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.5°F
The first high tide was at 12:53 am at 5.15 feet
The first low tide was at 5:25 am at 3.25 feet
The next high tide will be at 11:05 am at 6.6 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 6:23 pm at -1.16 feet
The Moon is currently 94.1% visible
It’s a waning gibbous moon
We had a full moon Sunday
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon on Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm
Today is….
Today is also….
International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers
Kurdish Flag Day (Global Kurdish population)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1239 – Kujō Yoritsugu, Japanese shōgun (d. 1256)
1873 – Ford Madox Ford, English novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1939)
1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, tenth Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1950)
1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (d. 1979)
1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1987)
1920 – Kenneth E. Iverson, Canadian computer scientist, developed the APL programming language (d. 2004)
1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (d. 2010)
1935 – Cal Ripken Sr., American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1999)
1937 – Art Neville, American singer and keyboard player (d. 2019)
1937 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (d. 1969)
1946 – Eugene Levy, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter
1978 – Manny Pacquiao, Filipino boxer and politician
1987 – Chelsea Manning, American soldier and intelligence analyst
And on this day in history….
497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.
1666 – The first account of a blood transfusion is published, in the form of a letter from physician Richard Lower to chemist Robert Boyle, in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society
1777 – American Revolution: France formally recognizes the United States.
1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City.
1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.
1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.
1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
1933 – The first NFL Championship Game is played at Wrigley Field in Chicago between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. The Bears won 23–21.
1935 – First flight of the Douglas DC-3.
1943 – All Chinese are again permitted to become citizens of the United States upon the repeal of the Act of 1882 and the introduction of the Magnuson Act.
1951 – The American Civil Rights Congress delivers "We Charge Genocide" to the United Nations.
1969 – Project Blue Book: The United States Air Force closes its study of UFOs.
1989 – The Simpsons premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".
2003 – Sex work rights activists establish December 17 (or "D17") as International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers to memorialize victims of a serial killer who targeted prostitutes, and highlight State violence against sex workers by police and others.
2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 1961.