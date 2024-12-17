Almanac - Tuesday December 17, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of December of 2024

December 17 is the 352nd day of the year

14 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will be on Saturday December 21, 2024, at 1:20 AM Pacific Time

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19:47 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:19 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:06:33 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.5°F

The first high tide was at 12:53 am at 5.15 feet

The first low tide was at 5:25 am at 3.25 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:05 am at 6.6 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 6:23 pm at -1.16 feet

The Moon is currently 94.1% visible

It’s a waning gibbous moon

We had a full moon Sunday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon on Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

National Maple Syrup Day

Pan American Aviation Day

Wright Brothers Day

National Say It Now Day

Today is also….

Accession Day (Bahrain)

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Kurdish Flag Day (Global Kurdish population)

National Day (Bhutan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1239 – Kujō Yoritsugu, Japanese shōgun (d. 1256)

1873 – Ford Madox Ford, English novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1939)

1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, tenth Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1950)

1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (d. 1979)

1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1987)

1920 – Kenneth E. Iverson, Canadian computer scientist, developed the APL programming language (d. 2004)

1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (d. 2010)

1935 – Cal Ripken Sr., American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1999)

1936 – Pope Francis

1937 – Art Neville, American singer and keyboard player (d. 2019)

1937 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (d. 1969)

1946 – Eugene Levy, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter

1978 – Manny Pacquiao, Filipino boxer and politician

1987 – Chelsea Manning, American soldier and intelligence analyst

And on this day in history….

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.

1666 – The first account of a blood transfusion is published, in the form of a letter from physician Richard Lower to chemist Robert Boyle, in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society

1777 – American Revolution: France formally recognizes the United States.

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City.

1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.

1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1933 – The first NFL Championship Game is played at Wrigley Field in Chicago between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. The Bears won 23–21.

1935 – First flight of the Douglas DC-3.

1943 – All Chinese are again permitted to become citizens of the United States upon the repeal of the Act of 1882 and the introduction of the Magnuson Act.

1951 – The American Civil Rights Congress delivers "We Charge Genocide" to the United Nations.

1969 – Project Blue Book: The United States Air Force closes its study of UFOs.

1989 – The Simpsons premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".

2003 – Sex work rights activists establish December 17 (or "D17") as International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers to memorialize victims of a serial killer who targeted prostitutes, and highlight State violence against sex workers by police and others.

2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 1961.